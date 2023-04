TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Board of Education expanded the state’s restrictions on teaching students about sexual orientation or gender identity Wednesday to all K-12 public schools. Under the updated rule expanding the legislation panned as “Don’t Say Gay” by critics, teachers run the risk…



#tallahassee #fla #k12 #dontsaygay #florida #lgbtq #education #mannydiaz #rondesantis #democrats