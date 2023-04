Godzilla and Kong are coming back to theaters, this time in a team-up movie. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was revealed as the latest movie in Legendary and Warner Bros.’ Monsterverse movie series on Wednesday with a small teaser video that showed off the movie’s title. The New Empire is a…



#kong #godzillaxkong #newempire #legendary #warnerbros #monsterverse #legendarypictures #adamwingard #wingard #simonbarrett