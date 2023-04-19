With Galen Weston leaving Loblaw, what was his million-dollar pay raise for?

Anthony Schein is director of shareholder advocacy at Share, a Toronto-based research and advisory firm that works with large investors to promote sustainability and inclusivity. Outgoing Loblaw L-T president Galen Weston has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons – $37 chicken,…



#anthonyschein #outgoingloblawlt #galenweston #danish #georgewestonltd #michaelmedline #empirecoltd #metroinc #ericlaflèche #loblaw