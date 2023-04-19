Macron heckled by crowd angry over pensions
Published
In France, when presidents take strolls among the public, they’re described as “taking a crowd bath.” Emmanuel Macron took a very cold one on Wednesday. Braving hecklers who…Full Article
Published
In France, when presidents take strolls among the public, they’re described as “taking a crowd bath.” Emmanuel Macron took a very cold one on Wednesday. Braving hecklers who…Full Article
French President Emmanuel Macron has been met by hecklers and shouts for him to resign when he mingled a crowd in eastern..