Cuba's parliament ratifies President Díaz-Canel for new 5-year term

Cuba’s National Assembly ratified President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Wednesday for a new five-year term, in a decision to maintain continuity as the island faces a deep economic crisis. More than 400 representatives to the assembly who were ratified by voters in March took office early Wednesday and…



#cuba #nationalassembly #migueldíazcanel #díazcanel #salvadorvaldésmesa #cubans #communistparty #cuban #raulcastro #fidelcastro