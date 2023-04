No surprise here. ABC has renewed hit medical drama The Good Doctor for a seventh season. The series, produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature, remains a solid anchor of ABC’s Monday lineup. The Good Doctor ranks as the #1 entertainment series in Monday’s 10 pm hour this season in…



#abc #abcsignature #quantumleap #totalviewers #linear #goodlawyer #kennedymcmann #felicityhuffman #aaronglassman #richardschiff