The Supreme Court just temporarily extended access to the abortion pill until it decides whether or not to allow states to ban it entirely
Published
The Supreme Court has temporarily extended women’s access to an abortion pill until Friday while the justices consider whether to allow restrictions on mifepristone to take effect as a legal challenge to the medication’s Food and Drug Administration approval continues. In an order signed by…
#supremecourt #samuelalito #fda #dancolaboratories #roevwade #amarillo #lasvegas #genbioproinc #complicating #districtofcolumbia