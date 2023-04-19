Delroy Lindo on ‘UnPrisoned’ and Why He Won’t Be Put in a Box

Delroy Lindo isn’t the type to map out a five or 10-year plan for his life. “Apparently I’m not built like that,” the veteran actor says. But when it comes to his career, the idea, as he explains it, was to always “quote-unquote continue working as best as I could.” At 70, Lindo is currently the…



#delroylindo #lindo #hulu #unprisoned #kerrywashington #johncandys #alrodriguez #tracymcmillan #willieharoldmcmillan #disneyentertainments