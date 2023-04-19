Supreme Court extends suspension of Texas ruling limiting access to abortion pill mifepristone

Boxes of Mifepristone, a medication used in abortions. Allen G. Breed/File/AP The Supreme Court gave itself more time to consider whether to allow restrictions on abortion pill mifepristone to take effect. Justice Samuel Alito indicated the court will act by Friday night, but didn't explain why…



#allengbreed #supremecourt #samuelalito #fda #dancolaboratories #roevwade #amarillo #lasvegas #genbioproinc #complicating