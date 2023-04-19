Judge privately said Fox News spokesperson should 'be nicer' after she 'ratted on other people' about courtroom conduct in Dominion case

Lawyers representing Dominion Voting Systems talk to reporters outside the Leonard Williams Justice Center following a settlement with FOX News in Delaware Superior Court. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images The judge in the Dominion v. Fox lawsuit criticized a Fox News spokesperson in a private…



#dominion #caleycronin #cronin #wilmington #ericmdavis #danwebb #justinnelson #twitter #seanoullivan #superiorcourt