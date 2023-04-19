Search continues for victim in collapsed NYC parking garage

Crews used cranes to pluck cars, one by one, from the rubble of a New York City parking garage Wednesday as building inspectors sought to pinpoint a cause for the century-old structure's deadly collapse. Grim work also continued to recover the body of one garage worker presumed dead under tons of…



#newyorkcity #grim #emergencymanagement #zachiscol #buildingsdepartment #buildingdepartment #manhattan #ericadams #theories #cityhall