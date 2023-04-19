Taylor Swift didn't sign $100 million FTX sponsorship because she was the only one to ask about unregistered securities, lawyer says
Taylor Swift pulled out of a $100 million sponsorship deal with Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX. • A lawyer suing celebrities for promoting FTX says Swift alone asked about unregistered securities. • Both Tom Brady and Stephen Curry are being sued for endorsing the now-bankrupt crypto exchange. Taylor…
