Foo Fighters Announce First Album Since Death Of Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Rock legends Foo Fighters are making a comeback, announcing on Wednesday (April 19) that they have completed their eleventh album, But Here We Are. Set to drop on June 2, the new studio effort will be their first release since the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. "Rescued," the first…



#foofighters #taylorhawkins #gregkurstin #kellyclarkson #sia #paulmccartney #kurstin #medicineatmidnight #colombia #newhampshire