Miranda Lambert Talks Being a Free Agent After Label Split & Writing With Jelly Roll

Miranda Lambert is opening up about what’s next following her split from longtime label home Sony Music Nashville, which she announced in March. In April 2022, Lambert released her last album under her Sony deal, Palomino, which is nominated for album of the year at the Academy of Country Music…



#mirandalambert #sonymusicnashville #lambert #sony #palomino #acmawards #nashville #mirandalamberts #casarosa #vannerrecords