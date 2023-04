Jonathan Majors’ team has once again claimed they are in possession of “irrefutable proof” of the actor’s innocence after new accusations surfaced on Wednesday. “Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone,” Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement to TheWrap. “We have…



#jonathanmajors #priyachaudhry #thewrap #chaudhry #variety #manhattan #majors #deadline #ledecompany