Seagate to pay $300 million penalty for shipping Huawei 7 million hard drives

Reuters) -Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has agreed to pay a $300 million penalty in a settlement with U.S. authorities for shipping over $1.1 billion worth of hard disk drives to China's Huawei in violation of U.S. export control laws, the Department of Commerce said on Wednesday. Seagate sold…



#huawei #departmentofcommerce #seagate #commercedepartment #westerndigitalcorp #toshibacorp #matthewaxelrod #davemosley #northernireland #malaysia