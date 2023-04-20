Stampede in Yemen’s capital kills at least 78, injures dozens, official says

SANAA, Yemen — A crowd apparently spooked by gunfire and an electrical explosion stampeded at an event to distribute financial aid during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Yemen’s capital late Wednesday, killing at least 78 people and injuring at least 73 others, according to witnesses and…



#sanaa #yemen #muslim #houthi #armedhouthis #abdelrahmanahmed #yahiamohsen #oldcity #interiorministry #abdelkhaleqalaghri