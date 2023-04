Microsoft MSFT, has agreed to buy a $50 million parcel of land in southeastern Wisconsin meant for Foxconn after the world’s largest electronics manufacturer failed to fulfill grandiose promises to build a massive facility that would employ thousands of workers. Microsoft plans to build a $1…



#microsoftmsft #wisconsin #foxconn #mountpleasant #racinecounty #milwaukee #taiwan #appleiphones #scottwalker #donaldtrump