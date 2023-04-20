Seagate to pay $300 million penalty for shipping Huawei hard drives in violation of US export control laws

Seagate Technology has agreed to pay a $300 million penalty in a settlement with US authorities for shipping over $1.1 billion worth of hard disk drives to China’s Huawei in violation of US export control laws, the Department of Commerce said on Wednesday. Seagate (STX) sold the drives to Huawei…



