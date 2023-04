Hours after Meta said thousands of layoffs were to come, it appears two of its game studios were affected. Now-former employees at developers Downpour Interactive and Ready at Dawn have said they were among those cut by the tech giant. "Ready at Dawn was a wonderful studio full of incredible…



#meta #downpourinteractive #readyatdawn #mta #loneechoii #echovr #downpour #vr #onward #realitylabs