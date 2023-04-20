'Wartime mode': How Silicon Valley Bank shockwaves made it all the way to Canada

On the day everything fell apart, Darren Anderson woke up at 3:30 a.m. and did not go back to sleep. He got dressed, careful not to wake his wife, and walked downstairs into the living room of their east-end Toronto home. He let the dog out, then opened his laptop and got back to planning for…



#darrenanderson #siliconvalleybank #santaclara #svb #canadians #napavalley #emmertech #regina #conexuscreditunion #agtech