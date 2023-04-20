Earnings Results: American Express earnings show continued surge in spending as interest in traveling remains high

American Express Co. continued to benefit from strong spending growth in the latest quarter with particular momentum in the travel and entertainment categories. The card giant on Thursday morning posted first-quarter net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.40 a share, down from $2.1 billion, or $2.73 a…



#americanexpressco #amexaxp #amex #stephensqueri #gold #delta #genz #jeffcampbell #marketwatch #campbell