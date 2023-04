Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is on the verge of agreeing a new contract to remain at the club. There had been serious questions about the Spanish goalkeeper’s future, but he has been able to win the trust of his manager Erik ten Hag this season with his consistent performances. De Gea…



#manchesterunited #daviddegea #spanish #degea #premierleagues #carabaocup #europaleague #facup #goldenglove #premierleague