Netflix’s upcoming docudrama “Queen Cleopatra” in which Britain’s Adele James, who is of mixed heritage, plays the first-century Egyptian ruler as a queen with African roots is sparking an uproar in Egypt. Egyptian academics are claiming that Cleopatra, who was born in the Egyptian city of…



#netflix #queencleopatra #adelejames #egyptian #african #egypt #alexandria #greek #jadapinkettsmith #ptolemyxiis