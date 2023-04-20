Frank Ocean Coachella Ice Rink Meltdown: Hockey Players Describe When ‘The Wheels Started to Fall Off’
Published
Frank Ocean will reportedly not get a second chance to skate into history at this weekend’s Coachella festival after reportedly dropping out of his second headlining slot on Sunday (April 23) due to a leg injury suffered on the festival grounds in the week before his controversial first weekend…
#frankocean #ocean #emptynetters #chrispowers #paramountstudios #indio #nt #prada #billboard #powers