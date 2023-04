Starship Rocket Fails To Achieve Orbit Update (0947ET): The Starship spacecraft atop its Super Heavy rocket has failed to achieve orbit. Space blog NASASpaceFlight's commentators stated that the flight termination system was activated. * * * Update (0935ET): The Starship spacecraft atop its Super…



#achieveorbitupdate #superheavy #update #spacexstarbase #bocachicavillage #elonmuskspacex #0828ct #gulfofmexico #hawaiian #kauai