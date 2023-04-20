‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8’ Cast: Meet the Dozen Divas Competing for a Spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame (Photos)
Published
On Thursday, the cast of \"RuPaul\'s Drag Race All Stars 8\" was announced via the reality competition show\'s YouTube channel. Twelve \"RuPaul\'s Drag Race\" fan favorites will compete for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame and a cash prize of $200,000. The prize money matches the record amount…
#dragraceallstars #sashacolby #previousall #chadmichaels #alaska #trixiemattel #monetxchange #sheacoulee #kyliesoniquelove #jinkxmonsoon