Gold headed higher on Thursday, with prices on track to settle at their highest in a week and holding above the key $2,000-an-ounce threshold. Investors weighed the outlook for interest rates as the Federal Reserve continued their efforts to cool inflation. • Gold futures for June delivery GC00,…



#federalreserve #gold #gcm23 #comex #xm #johnwilliams #philadelphiafed #iceusdollar #dxy #adamkoos