BuzzFeed is shutting down BuzzFeed News because it is not able to turn a profit, according to a memo CEO Jonah Peretti sent to company staff Thursday. The digital publisher is laying off 15% of its employees, or about 180 people, across BuzzFeed News and other divisions. Going forward, BuzzFeed…



#buzzfeednews #jonahperetti #verizon #peretti #buzzfeedcom #bensmith #huffpost #complex #firstwefeast #edgarhernandez