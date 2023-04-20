‘Doctor Who’ Star Ncuti Gatwa To Take Leading Role In King Charles’ Coronation Concert

‘Doctor Who’ Star Ncuti Gatwa To Take Leading Role In King Charles’ Coronation Concert

Upworthy

Published

Ncuti Gatwa will take on a starring role in the BBC’s celebrations for King Charles III’s coronation. The Doctor Who actor will perform excerpts from a William Shakespeare play at the Coronation Concert on May 7 as part of a collaboration between the Royal Shakespeare Company and other arts…

#ncutigatwa #charlesiiis #williamshakespeare #romeo #theatremanchester #shakespearesglobe #windsorcastle #meimac #callmidwife #olivieraward

Full Article