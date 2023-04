‘Love & Death’ Review: Elizabeth Olsen Makes Axe Murder Rehash Worth Watching

There’s just something about Elizabeth Olsen as a housewife with a dark side that is endlessly appealing. Not every Marvel star gets to turn their time as a CGI-laden superhero into heavier stuff, but the HBO miniseries “Love & Death” feels almost like a direct result of “WandaVision.” It’s full…



#elizabetholsen #marvel #cgi #hbo #lovedeath #wandavision #davidekelley #leslilinkaglatter #candymontgomery #bettygore