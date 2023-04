The electric vehicle maker cut U.S. prices for the sixth time this year, prompting analysts to question its strategy. Margins, margins, margins. That's the word that's been fired at Tesla since the electric-vehicle maker on Jan. 12 started a wave of price cuts on its cars. In three months, the…



#tesla #model3 #modely #modelx #rivian #ford #generalmotors #elonmusk #zacharykirkhorn #federalreserve