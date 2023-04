The US Military released a video of a mysterious silver orb flying over a Middle Eastern base from July 2022. DVIDS The US Military released a video showing a mysterious silver orb flying in the Middle East. The head of the Pentagon office who reviews these incidents said there's no evidence of…



#middleeastern #middleeast #pentagon #usmilitary #congressional #uap #seankirkpatrick #aaro #southasia #kirkpatrick