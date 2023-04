BuzzFeed Inc. said Thursday it is shutting down BuzzFeed News and laying off about 15% of its workforce as founder and Chief Executive Jonah Peretti said it has faced “more challenges than I can count.” BuzzFeed stock BZFD, initially fell as much as 25% after the news. HuffPost and BuzzFeed.com…



#buzzfeedinc #buzzfeednews #buzzfeedcom #peretti #spac #complex #hearst #genzers #huffpost #verizon