Protester of ‘Cop City’ near Atlanta was shot by police at least 57 times, autopsy says

A slain protester who opposed construction of a vast law enforcement training center near Atlanta was shot at least 57 times during a police confrontation, an autopsy revealed on Thursday. The wounds suffered by protester Manuel Paez Teran, 26, were so extensive that a loose round "fell from the…



