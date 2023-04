Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez weren’t thinking about humanlike chatbots or hallucinating algorithms when they hatched the idea for a TV series about a powerful artificial intelligence that entranced users around the world. It was early 2020 and they were thinking about what we all were: Do I…



#tarahernandez #amazon #hernandez #peacock #openai #google #bard #uber #hollywood #showrunnerhernandez