Feral cat-killing contest for children in New Zealand canceled amid public outcry
North Canterbury Hunting Competition organizers said the cat-killing event was axed after inappropriate messages were sent to the school and others.
A competition in New Zealand for children to hunt and kill feral cats has been scrapped following public outcry, with a major..