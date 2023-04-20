Over-the-counter Narcan to cost less than $50 for a two-pack, company says

When Narcan finally becomes available over-the-counter later this year, the price may put the lifesaving antidote out of reach for many people, experts say. Emergent BioSolutions said Thursday that it plans to price the opioid overdose reversal medication at less than $50 for two doses. “In my own…



#biosolutions #narcan #scotthadland #boston #lesliewalkerharding #walkerharding #michaelbarnett #kff #matthartwig #larrylevitt