Twitter users including Justin Bieber, Bill Gates, and Kim Kardashian are seeing their blue checkmarks disappear as Elon Musk charges $8 a month for verified…

Elon Musk's Twitter had said it would remove blue legacy checkmarks on April 20. Yasin Ozturk/Getty Images Twitter appeared to start removing legacy blue checkmarks from many accounts on Thursday. Figures like Bill Gates, Justin Bieber, and Selena Gomez saw their verification badges disappear.…



#elonmusk #twitter #billgates #justinbieber #selenagomez #linkedin #reidhoffman #sharktank #barbaracorcoran #ladygaga