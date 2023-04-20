Twitter users including Justin Bieber, Bill Gates, and Kim Kardashian are seeing their blue checkmarks disappear as Elon Musk charges $8 a month for verified…
Published
Elon Musk's Twitter had said it would remove blue legacy checkmarks on April 20. Yasin Ozturk/Getty Images Twitter appeared to start removing legacy blue checkmarks from many accounts on Thursday. Figures like Bill Gates, Justin Bieber, and Selena Gomez saw their verification badges disappear.…
#elonmusk #twitter #billgates #justinbieber #selenagomez #linkedin #reidhoffman #sharktank #barbaracorcoran #ladygaga