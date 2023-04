The SpaceX Starship lifts off from the launchpad during a flight test from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on April 20, 2023. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images SpaceX's Starship launch kicked up soil and sand that rained down on a town 5 miles away. Port Isabel residents shared pictures of the…



#bocachica #patricktfallonafp #portisabel #spacex #pblodlr