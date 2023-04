Michael Oppenheim, business manager to some of the most iconic names in music for more than 35 years, died Tuesday following a battle with cancer. He was 62. Oppenheim was highly respected among his peers and was highlighted in The Hollywood Reporter‘s top business manager’s feature from 2018-22…



#michaeloppenheim #oppenheim #hollywoodreporters #beyoncéeminem #smashingpumpkins #steveaoki #nksfb #berniegudvi #thr #gso