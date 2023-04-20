‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham to Lead Musical Holiday Special at Apple

Hannah Waddingham is set to star in a musical holiday special for Apple TV+. Titled “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas,” the special will feature Waddingham and surprise guests in performances and musical numbers. It will be recorded live in front of an audience at the London Coliseum, with…



