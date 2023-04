Twitter and its owner, Elon Musk, began removing some of the legacy blue checkmarks from accounts that didn't want to pay for them. Twitter on Thursday began removing some of its prominent blue checkmarks, which had verified the accounts of politicians, CEOs, celebrities, athletes and the media…



#elonmusk #mikefreeman #usatoday #bluecheckmark #twitter #lebronjames #halleberry #stephenking #twitterblue #bencollins