Attorney: Ex-Theranos exec Sunny Balwani reports to prison

By Catherine Thorbecke and Jennifer Korn | CNN Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former chief operating officer of failed startup Theranos and ex-boyfriend of founder Elizabeth Holmes, has reported to prison, according to his attorney. “Mr Balwani turned himself in … smoothly without incident,” Jeffrey…



#catherinethorbecke #jenniferkorn #elizabethholmes #jeffreycoopersmith #siliconvalley #holmesbalwani #theranos #holmes #stanford #relatedarticles