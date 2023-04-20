Learn More Elizabeth Olsen Says Doing Her Own Stunts In Doctor Strange 2 Was A Waste Of Time Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) has quickly become a fan favorite in the MCU, walking the line between hero and villain. In "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," she fully embraces the villainous…



#learnmore #elizabetholsen #wandamaximoff #mcu #doctorstrange #scarletwitch #americanchavez #xochitlgomez #multiverseofmadness #wanda