Concert ticket scams have soared by more than 500% over the last year, with those defrauded losing an average of £110, as criminals target fans of leading acts including Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi. The UK’s live music industry has bounced back after the pandemic, but gig-goers have been warned…



