Tesla has already slashed prices six times this year and chief Elon Musk suggested more such moves ahead. Tesla’s shares sank by nearly 10 percent on Thursday after Chief Executive Elon Musk signalled the electric vehicle maker will keep cutting prices to drive up demand even after taking a big…



#tesla #elonmusk #metaplatforms #canaccordgenuity #zacharykirkhorn #tomnarayan #rbc #fordmotorco #lucidgroup #renault