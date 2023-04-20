F1 Legend Michael Schumacher’s Family Threatens Lawsuit Over Faked AI Interview

It’s not just fake, AI-generated music collaborations generating headlines this week: now it’s a fake, AI-generated interview with a legendary sports icon. And it has the family of seven-time Formula 1 (F1) racing champion Michael Schumacher seeing red. German weekly magazine Die Aktuelle recently…



#formula1 #michaelschumacher #dieaktuelle #espn #charlesslamowitz #aiweb3 #slamlegal #heartonmy #applemusic #spotify