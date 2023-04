Rust’s chaotic production resulted in the death of a cinematographer when Alec Baldwin’s prop gun accidentally discharged. | Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images Alec Baldwin faced an involuntary manslaughter charge for the 2021 shooting death of Halyna Hutchins on the chaotic movie set. By all…



#alecbaldwins #angelaweiss #alecbaldwin #halynahutchins #santafe #marycarmackaltwies #rust #joelsouza #carmackaltwies #hannahgutierrezreed