"Venom 3" is a prime gig for Juno Temple, but it actually won't be her first time joining a superhero universe (even though it will be her first Marvel one). She previously appeared in 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises" as Jen, one of Catwoman's (Anne Hathaway) friends and accomplices. It wasn't…



#junotemple #darkknightrises #catwoman #annehathaway #sony #venom #spidermannowayhome #mcu #fargo